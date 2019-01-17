Why are Kansas electric bills higher than other states? Coal and wind, report says

Jeffrey Energy Center (Jeffrey EC) is a sub-bituminous coal-fired power plant located seven miles northwest of St. Marys. Jeffrey EC is jointly owned by Westar Energy, Topeka, Kansas and Aquila Corp., Kansas City, Missouri. Jeffrey EC is composed of three separate 720-MW units providing a name-plate energy center capacity of 2.16 gigawatts. Unit 1 began operation in 1978, unit 2 in 1980 and unit 3 in 1983. Jeffrey EC is a typical modern coal-fired energy center. Its primary mission is to convert the chemical energy available from its Wyoming Powder River Basin sub-bituminous coal supply into electric energy. (June 14, 2013) Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle