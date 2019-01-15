U.S. Rep. Ron Estes named to key committee that guides tax policy

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes will serve on a powerful committee that guides federal tax policy, increasing the second-term Kansas congressman’s influence.
Estes will serve on the House Ways and Means Committee, following a vote by the Republican Steering Committee. The Ways and Means Committee – the oldest congressional committee – crafts tax policy and also deals with issues related to trade, Social Security and health care.
Estes said he was honored by the appointment.
“As a former state treasurer and engineer, I look forward to solving problems and being a champion of lower taxes, free and fair trade, and affordable health care,” Estes said. “As representative of our region’s diverse agriculture and manufacturing industries, among my first priorities will be securing approval of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement and pursuing free trade deals with other partners around the world.”
Estes was first elected to Congress in 2017 in a special election and was re-elected in November. He represents south-central Kansas and is the only member of Congress from Kansas on Ways and Means.
