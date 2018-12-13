Trump invited the incoming Kansas governor to the White House. She said she was busy.

Kansas’ incoming Democratic governor skipped a bipartisan meeting at the White House Thursday that gave newly elected governors of both parties a chance to present their priorities to President Donald Trump and other administration officials.
Trump campaigned aggressively for Gov-elect Laura Kelly’s Republican opponent, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, during the fall campaign. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both traveled to Kansas in an effort to defeat Kelly and elect Kobach.
During one rally, Trump described Kelly as “far left” -- blasting her low NRA rating and claiming she supports giving public benefits to undocumented immigrants.
Kelly and every other newly elected governor was invited to attend the Thursday meeting to discuss shared state and federal priorities, including workforce development, infrastructure, support for veterans and military families and fighting the opioid crisis, among other topics, according to the White House.
Thirteen Republican and Democratic governors-elect attended, including J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Tony Evers of Wisconsin.
Kelly’s team said she was unable to travel to Washington because she is focused on the transition and the state budget.
“Kansas faces many challenges and the Governor-elect’s first priority is to draft a balanced budget and lay the groundwork to rebuild Kansas,” Kelly spokeswoman Ashley All said.
Although Kobach tied himself tightly to Trump during the fall campaign, Kelly spent little time talking about the president, who remains relatively popular in Kansas. Trump had a 50 percent approval rating in the state as of November, according to Morning Consult.
