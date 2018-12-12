Kansas Sen. Barbara Bollier, at odds with GOP over Trump, LGBT issues, turns Democrat

Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a long-time moderate Republican from Mission Hills, has become a Democrat.
Bollier had a reputation for bucking the party line, and had clashed with Republican leaders. Earlier this year, she endorsed Democrats, including Gov-elect Laura Kelly. In response, Senate President Susan Wagle stripped Bollier of her Senate leadership positions.
She said Wednesday that she had changed her party affiliation.
Bollier said a Kansas Republican Party resolution in February opposing efforts to validate transgender identity contributed to her decision, as well as the rise of President Donald Trump.
“That was my final, last straw. I support the people of Kansas. I do not condemn whoever they are,” Bollier said.
