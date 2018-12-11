Sick of getting robocalls? Help may be on the way

How many times have you heard this: “This is Jennifer in customer service, calling with an important message about your account.”
And as it turns out, there’s no real Jennifer, the message is isn’t important at all and you don’t even have an account. It’s just a computerized voice on the line trying to hook you into some shady scam.
You’re not alone.
In fact, you probably would be alone if you hadn’t heard from Jennifer, or Heather, or Brad, or any of the other fake names with the equipment place that can pump out thousands of telemarketing calls a minute.
The robocall industry placed about 30 billion calls to Americans last year — everything from vote-for-me political ads to sketchy car-repair warranties.
To put that in perspective, that’s roughly 1,000 robocalls placed for every man, woman and child in the United States.
According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, at least a third of robocalls are out and out scams.
But the sheer numbers have overwhelmed law enforcement’s ability to deal with the problem through conventional means, he said.
“It is clear that after-the-fact enforcement alone cannot solve the problem,” Schmidt said in a statement Tuesday. “Technology has enabled this harassment, and we need technology to help stop it.”
To that end, Kansas and 39 other states have joined in a consortium to try to hang up on those annoying calls clogging everybody’s phones.
The attorneys general been meeting with the major phone providers and communicating with the Federal Communications Commission in recent months, pushing a system called “SHAKEN/STIR,” Schmidt said in a statement Tuesday.
The system, expected to be deployed next year, would work to prevent robocallers from “spoofing” your phone.
Spoofing allows scammers, who could be anywhere in the world, to ring your phone and have the number come up on the screen as being from a local exchange in your hometown.
The robocallers could still call, but you’d at least have the knowledge that the call was coming from somewhere on the far side of the world, not from around the corner. You could then use your caller ID to screen or block unwanted calls from unrecognized area codes.
Other goals for the states include:
▪ Developing understanding of what other systems may be technologically feasible to stop unwanted robocalls and illegal telemarketing.
▪ Encourage telecommunications companies to take a larger role in solutions.
▪ Working with the FCC on regulations for the communications industry to minimize the problem.
The effort is being led by the attorneys general from Indiana, New Hampshire and North Carolina.
