New Sedgwick County tag office opens Monday in a former pool and patio store

If you need new license plates for your car this week, make sure you go to the right place.

Three tag offices closed Friday and a new office opens on East Kellogg at noon on Monday.

Drivers from north and south Sedgwick County will have to drive farther to find a tag office. But waits should be shorter, county officials have said.

Now, Sedgwick County will have two, full-size tag offices instead of one large station and three satellite stations, county officials have said.

The offices that closed last week were at 21st and Maize, 21st and Woodlawn, and Derby Towne Center in Derby. Those stations were smaller and had fewer employees than the main tag office.

The two remaining stations are in west Wichita and east Wichita. The main office is in the former Dillions at Douglas and Meridian, and the new office opens in the former Ultra Modern Pool and Patio at 5620 E. Kellogg, near Kellogg and Edgemoor.

“This new location will be more convenient for our customers and our staff,” Sedgwick County Treasurer Linda Kizzire said in a news release on Friday.





Regardless of which tag office you use, a $4 service charge will be added to transactions at the offices. Kizzire said that’s necessary because the offices are self-supporting. The tag charges that make up the bulk of car-license revenue are set by the Legislature and can’t be changed, she said.

To avoid the extra fees now, customers have to either use the mail or a state website, https://www.ksrevenue.org/.

Kizzire said she hopes to add self-serve kiosks at other locations to help serve residents throughout Sedgwick County next year.