Sedgwick County Manager Michael Scholes is out after 3-2 commission vote

Sedgwick County has reached a settlement ending the controversial tenure of County Manager Michael Scholes.
On Wednesday, the County Commission approved an agreement paying Scholes $205,427.
In exchange, he’s agreed to drop any claims against the county related to his departure.
The agreement was approved on a 3-2 vote with David Unruh, Richard Ranzau and Jim Howell voting yes. Michael O’Donnell and David Dennis voted no.
After the meeting, O’Donnell said he voted against the severance deal because he thought it was too much money.
Scholes’ contract guaranteed him six month’s pay if he were fired without cause and nothing if he was fired with cause
Scholes’ resignation was effective as of last Friday. He has until this Friday to change his mind under federal law, acting County Counselor Mike Pepoon said.
