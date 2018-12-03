Politics & Government

Kansas state government offices to close Wednesday to honor Bush

By Jonathan Shorman

December 03, 2018 09:06 AM

TOPEKA

Kansas state government offices will close Wednesday in mourning of former President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday.

Gov. Jeff Colyer on Monday ordered state offices to close Dec. 5 and declared the day a legal holiday. Wednesday will also be a national day of mourning of the former president.

In the resolution announcing the closure, Colyer noted that state offices had also been closed to mourn the deaths of Presidents John Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford.

Colyer served as a White House fellow under Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

