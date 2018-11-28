Kobach for Homeland Security? Petition wants Trump to nominate Kansas official

A new petition urges President Donald Trump to name Kris Kobach the next secretary of homeland security, after Kobach lost the race for Kansas governor earlier this month.

A WhiteHouse.gov petition created on Monday had gathered nearly 7,300 signatures as of Tuesday evening — with 100,000 needed by Dec. 26 to force the White House to respond.

“No one is more qualified to address the ongoing border crisis and to carry out the Trump Administration’s immigration agenda than Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach,” the petition says.

Kobach’s term as Kansas secretary of state will end in January. He has not yet announced his future plans after conceding defeat in the Nov. 6 general election to Democrat Laura Kelly.

Some speculation has centered on Kobach as a potential successor to current Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen after The Washington Post reported on Nov. 12 that Trump could replace her soon.

Trump has previously considered Kobach for a Homeland Security position. After the 2016 election, Kobach met with Trump and was photographed carrying a proposed plan for the agency.





Kobach’s name also circulated briefly as a possible replacement for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but Trump apparently soured on him after his election loss.

Contributing: Anita Kumar of McClatchy DC