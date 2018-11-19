‘This little girl was tortured’: Kansas to pay father after girl died of abuse

An 18-month-old girl who lived in an El Dorado meth house died after the Kansas agency that investigates child abuse did nothing, a 2014 lawsuit said. Her brain had swelled, her teeth had been forcibly removed and she had tested positive for meth.
On Monday, Kansas officials described the 2012 death of Jayla Michelle Haag Watters as “horrific” and said she had been tortured as they approved a $75,000 settlement with the girl’s father, Steven Watters.
The payment illustrates the struggles that the Kansas Department for Children and Families continues to face, with questions still being asked about child deaths and children who slip through the cracks.
The case “is something I’m ashamed of,” said Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita. But as a result of the death, DCF changed its policies to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future, she said.
Wagle sits on the State Finance Council – made up of the governor and legislative leaders – who approved the settlement. The council didn’t disclose the settlement amount, but Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat who sits on the council, said it was $75,000.
“This little girl was tortured,” Hensley said.
Had the case gone to court, the state would have ended up paying out significantly more, Hensley said. The lawsuit, filed in Sedgwick County District Court, sought “in excess of $75,000 plus his costs” and any other relief the court might think is just.
According to the lawsuit, “DCF was informed that Jayla was being abused and did nothing to protect her. The only action it took concerning Jayla was to cash the child support payments” from her father.
In effect, the state gave financial and medical help to the girl’s mother, Alyssa Haag, allowing her “to continue her meth habit and the abuse of her daughter. The DCF social worker knew that Jayla was living in a meth house,” the petition said.
The lawsuit said that calls about Jayla to the DCF hotline were ignored.
On the morning of March 21, 2012, another resident of the duplex where Jayla was living heard the girl crying. A short time later, the crying ended and the resident heard “what sounded like Jayla being choked and gasping for air. Jayla began to have seizures and convulsions later that day,” the lawsuit said.
The next day, El Dorado police went to the hospital to investigate a report of possible child abuse of Jayla. When the girl was brought to the emergency room, she was “so limp she had to be carried.”
The same day, El Dorado police searched the duplex where the resident had heard the girl gasping and found drug paraphernalia and bloody baby clothing and adult clothing.
Jayla was transferred to a Wichita hospital and died eight days later.
Haag, the girl’s 24-year-old mother, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
A spokeswoman for DCF didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment after the State Finance Council vote Monday.
The death took place just one month after then-Gov. Sam Brownback named Phyllis Gilmore as director of DCF. Gilmore’s controversial leadership of the agency ended in December 2017.
Gilmore was replaced by Gina Meier-Hummel. Gov-elect Laura Kelly has not yet said whether she will keep Meier-Hummel as secretary. She has promised change at the agency, though she hasn’t offered specifics.
“DCF itself has been so dysfunctional and so under-resourced in the past eight years,” Kelly told reporters a few days after her election.
She added: “They don’t have the social workers at the front end to do family preservation, they don’t have them at the back end to do reintegration into adoptive or biological families” and oversight of the agency has not been good.
Kelly’s comments suggest she will propose additional funding for the agency, but she has not put forward any specific spending plans yet.
Wagle on Monday expressed skepticism of Kelly’s proposals, but appeared open to working with Kelly to improve the agency’s performance.
“From what I’ve heard so far, it appears to me the new governor has a nice, long wish list and all of it comes with a price tag. So I’m not interested in spending more money than what we’re bringing in. But I’m definitely willing to work with her and resolve problems and make sure DCF and our children in need of care have our needs met,” Wagle said.
Kansas is projected to have a positive ending balance of more than $900 million during the current fiscal year, which ends in June.
