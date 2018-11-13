Kansas Democrats maintain Statehouse numbers after lawmaker wins tight race

Democrats appear to have maintained their current numbers in the Kansas House after a final tally of votes put a Democratic lawmaker in the lead.
Rep. Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, pulled ahead of Republican Steven Kelly after the Harvey County canvass. Hodge had been behind Kelly in initial election night results in the race for District 72.
“Your support of our message of fighting for working Kansans and eliminating the sales tax on groceries has prevailed. After a final count in Harvey county we have won,” Hodge wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Hodge has a 92-vote lead over Kelly after the canvass. The district also includes part of Butler County; although the county has not conducted its canvass yet, the number of provisional ballots at stake there is not enough to change the outcome.
Although Democrats will continue to hold 40 seats in the House, the Republican caucus will grow more conservative in part because Democrats appear to have ousted some moderate lawmakers, such as Republican Rep. Melissa Rooker. She is 48 votes behind Democrat Rui Xu, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.
