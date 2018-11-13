$2 million in taxes and sale of city parking lot in plan to redevelop Mead’s Corner

Public parking would be converted to private parking and developers would get about $2 million from increased sales taxes under a plan to replace the building that used to house the Mead’s Corner coffee shop.





The developer would also get property tax breaks through an industrial revenue bond to be issued by the city.

The Wichita City Council set a Dec. 4 public hearing for the plan, which would replace the historic building at the northwest corner of Douglas and Emporia with a four-story, 70,000 square-foot building with three floors of office space and a lower floor for shops and/or restaurants.

The plan is proposed by TGC Development, the same developer that is renovating the former Spaghetti Warehouse building into apartment space and constructing new retail and office space adjacent to Nafzger Park downtown.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Key terms of the proposal that emerged Tuesday include:

▪ The sale of a 75-space city-owned parking lot to the developers for $300,000, mostly to provide parking for the prospective office space at the site. Mayor Jeff Longwell said his understanding is that the lot, on the east side of Emporia, is little-used at present.

▪ A community improvement district that would charge an extra sales tax on purchases made in the new development. That’s projected to generate $2.2 million, most of which would go to the developer to help defray the cost of the project.

▪ The city would keep 10 percent of the increased sales tax to pay for converting Emporia from a one-way street to a two-way street to accommodate the development.

▪ Industrial revenue bonds would be issued. Those would provide a property tax break for the developer, probably for the next 10 years. They would also free the development from having to pay sales tax on building supplies, equipment and furnishings for the new building.

The amount of those tax abatements was not immediately available Tuesday.

Nick Esterline, the founder of the TGC partnership, promised the new building would “be more than just stucco and re-facade.”

“It’s going to be brick and glass and first-class space,” he said. “It’s going to be pretty nice when we get done with it.”

The building was well-known for years as the site of Mead’s Corner, a popular coffee house and gathering spot run as an outreach of the First United Methodist Church downtown.

The church was forced to closed the coffee ministry in July, facing a steep increase in rent from the former owners of the property.

Esterline said his company has been in talks with a tenant who would take the third and fourth floors of the new building as office space. He declined to identify that prospective tenant because the deal isn’t final yet.

Resident Kathy Camden raised concerns about the community improvement district at the meeting.

She said the city has been overusing the localized tax increases and it’s difficult for anyone to know how much sales tax they’ll actually pay when they make purchases around town.

She also said in a lot of cases, businesses that are required to post their higher sales tax rate haven’t been doing that.

City Manager Robert Layton said he’ll have city staff look into that complaint.

Dion Lefler; 316-268-6527, @DionKansas