Wichita City Hall wants to step in and save Starlite Drive-In

Wichita City Hall joined the fight to save the Starlite Drive-In on Friday, calling on the owner to pause efforts to turn it into a warehouse complex.

Mayor Jeff Longwell and City Council member James Clendenin posted that plea on the city’s Facebook page.

“We are extremely disappointed in the potential loss of a longtime, iconic quality of life amenity for our community that means so much to so many,” the posting said. “We plead with the seller to put a hold on the selling of any assets of the drive-in this coming Tuesday and invite the city, community, philanthropists and potential investors or developers to the table to formulate a solution that preserves a drive-in in our city.”

Owner Chuck Bucinski has been working to permanently close the drive-in and sell its assets, including two $100,000 projectors partially paid for in 2013 by a community fund-raising effort.

Bucinski is planning to sell the land for redevelopment, likely as a warehouse/distribution center with a small strip of retail along the south edge of the property on MacArthur. The drive-in is at 3500 S. Hydraulic.

Longwell said the city is hoping to meet with the seller, buyer and community supporters of keeping it a drive-in.

“We’ll see if it gets any traction,” he said.

Clendenin said the idea is to “come up with any available solution that benefits everyone.”

Supporters of the Save the Starlite movement applauded the gesture but say they want the city to rescind a zoning change that removed a property restriction requiring to it remain a drive-in theater.

“It’s a good move, but it’s not what they need to be doing,” said Leif Jonker, a leader of the community group. “We need to know if there was a deal in place before the zoning meeting.”

The City Council approved that change in August.

Bucinski, who inherited the theater from longtime owner Jim Goble, indicated he needed that zoning change for estate planning purposes.