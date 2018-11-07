Sedgwick County counselor put on leave in FBI investigation controversy

The Sedgwick County Commission placed County Counselor Eric Yost on paid administrative leave Wednesday in the midst of controversy surrounding an FBI investigation of commissioners and tense discussions over a settlement to lead to his permanent departure.

The commission put Assistant County Counselor Karen Powell in charge of the county’s legal work pending the probable appointment of an interim county counsel, likely a retired county lawyer.

The 3-2 vote to place Yost on leave comes as at least two investigations are underway at the commission: one an FBI probe into whether commissioners tried to illegally fire County Manager Michael Scholes for cooperating with the FBI; the other a county-ordered investigation of county management in the wake of multiple resignations and retirements of high-level personnel.

Yost has been at the center of the controversy since he told Scholes that commissioners were moving to oust him because he had provided information to the FBI in an investigation last year of Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

O’Donnell is awaiting trial on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with his handling of campaign funds. He continues to serve on the commission pending the outcome.

On Oct, 24, Commission Chairman David Dennis said he had decided to work with Powell because he felt Yost violated attorney-client privilege.

In a news conference last week, Yost’s attorney, Austin Parker, issued a statement from Yost saying he had taken the action of informing Scholes to prevent the commission majority — Dennis, O’Donnell and David Unruh — from committing a crime, which is an exception to attorney-client confidentiality.

Dennis had presented Scholes with a quit-or-be-fired ultimatum that in Yost’s view would have opened the commissioners to criminal and civil liability for retaliating against Scholes for cooperating with the FBI — and exposed the county to liability and maybe a large financial judgment, the statement said.

The Eagle has also obtained legal memos from Parker and attorneys retained by the county to negotiate Yost’s separation from the organization.

Those memos show that Yost at first sought a $250,000 settlement, and later amended that to



$125,000 and a public apology and letter of reference from Dennis.

Wednesday’s action to suspend Yost indicates that the county lawyers and Parker have not reached an agreement for his permanent departure.

Parker, who attended Wednesday’s meeting, had no comment afterward.

SHARE COPY LINK Sedgwick County Commission chairman Dave Unruh talks about the move to put the county attorney on paid administrative leave.