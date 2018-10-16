Vice President Pence will headline $10,000-per-person fundraiser while in Wichita

Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will participate in a $10,000-per-person fundraiser for national Republicans in Wichita this week.
Pence and Kobach will attend a fundraiser for the Republican Governors Association on Thursday evening after a separate fundraiser for Kobach, according to an invitation to the event.
A $10,000 donation to the RGA provides one ticket to a policy roundtable with Pence and Kobach. The roundtable will be held at Air Capital Flight Line on South Oliver, the same location where Pence and Kobach will hold a dinner reception.
Tickets for the dinner reception are much less expensive; a single ticket costs $150.
Kobach, the Republican candidate for governor, is locked in a tight race with Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly, according to public polls. Pence’s visit to Wichita to fund raise for Kobach was announced last week.
The RGA has been running TV ads in support of Kobach, including one launched Tuesday attacking Kelly over taxes. The RGA said Tuesday it has raised $156 million in the 2018 election cycle, including $42.6 million in the third quarter.
Pence is also set to hold a private fundraiser Friday for 2nd Congressional District Republican candidate Steve Watkins. Tickets for that fundraiser will start at $250.
Pence’s visit to Kansas for Kobach and Watkins comes less than two weeks after President Trump held a rally for both men in Topeka.
