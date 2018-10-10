Vice President Mike Pence visits Kansas City

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown. (July 11, 2018)
Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown. (July 11, 2018)
Vice President Pence to campaign for Kobach in Wichita, GOP official says

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

October 10, 2018 04:59 PM

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Wichita next week to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach.

Kansas state Rep. J.R. Claeys, Kobach’s campaign manager, said in a tweet that Pence is coming to Wichita on Oct. 18 to campaign for Kobach.

The Associated Press reported that Pence will also hold a fundraiser in the 2nd Congressional District to support Republican congressional candidate Steve Watkins. Tickets to the private fundraiser will start at $250, the AP reported.

Pence’s visit will come less than two weeks after President Donald Trump stumped for Kobach and Watkins in Topeka.

Donald Trump Jr. came to Wichita in July to campaign for Kobach.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

