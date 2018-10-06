Trump suggests bringing Colyer to Washington: ‘One hell of a governor’

President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer should join his administration. Discussions have already taken place, a source close to Colyer said.
“I think we have to talk to him about bringing him down to Washington or something,” Trump told a rally crowd in Topeka.
Colyer and The White House have had conversations about a possible role in the Trump administration for Colyer once his governorship ends in January, according to a source close to Colyer.
The source said that conversations began after Colyer’s concession in the historically close race for governor in August. Colyer lost the primary to Secretary of State Kris Kobach by fewer than 350 votes.
The conversations have covered both health care and international relations, according to the source. Colyer, a plastic surgeon, was the architect of Kansas’ privatized Medicaid system and has regularly volunteered on medical missions in war zones.
Through a spokeswoman, Colyer declined to say whether he has already been approached about a position.
“The governor was very humbled and honored by the President’s remarks. He is currently focused on leading the people of Kansas and making sure our great state stays red in November,” Colyer spokeswoman Kara Zeyer said.
Colyer, who has a master’s degree in International Relations from Cambridge University, worked for U.S. AID during his time as a White House fellow during the Reagan administration.
During the Topeka rally, Trump said Colyer is “one hell of a governor.” But he offered no details on what he has in mind for Colyer in Washington.
Kelly Arnold, the chairman of the Kansas GOP, said it’s exciting that the president is recognizing the talent among Republicans in Kansas.
“I believe Gov. Colyer’s name has always been on a shortlist to go to work for the president,” Arnold said. “The reason why it hasn’t been talked about much before is the fact that he’s still our governor.”
Colyer, 58, served as lieutenant governor for seven years under Gov. Sam Brownback. He became governor in January when Brownback resigned to become ambassador at large for international religious freedom.
During his months on the job, Colyer has sought to “change the tone.” He has signed executive orders aimed at increasing transparency and has pushed to improve performance at the Department for Children and Families.
Colyer’s primary loss in August came after he made sharply critical remarks about Kobach. After Election Day, with the outcome in doubt, Colyer’s team had been prepared to ask for a recount.
But in abrupt shift, Colyer conceded the race after Kobach pulled ahead in vote counting in Johnson County. He immediately endorsed Kobach, and the two appeared together two days later.
