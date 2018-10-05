Estes, Thompson clash over police records, character and abortion in fiery debate

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Estes and Democrat James Thompson clashed in a fiery debate Friday night that turned personal at times, with both candidates fighting over police reports, their character and abortion rights.
The Fourth Congressional District debate, sponsored by The Eagle and KPTS, opened with a charged exchange over past police reports filed against Thompson.
Estes has sought to highlight a 2001 incident where Thompson struck a bar patron while working as a bouncer, as well as a separate report that claimed Thompson struck a woman. Thompson has vehemently denied that he struck the woman, or any woman.
Thompson has said the 2000 case involving the woman was dismissed because it was found that the man who did hit the woman had falsely identified himself to police as Thompson.
But he acknowledged Friday night striking a bar patron while he worked Acapulco Joe’s.
“He hit me when I was throwing him out and I hit him back. And I’m telling you right now, today, that if you hit me I’m going to hit you back. That’s just the way it works and that’s the way it works in the bar industry,” Thompson said. “What’s sad about this, though, is Mr. Estes has used this as an example of something to put out into the public even though he knows the truth of the matter. He’s weaponized violence against women as a way to score political points.”
Court records show Thompson was convicted in Wichita Municipal Court of simple battery. Documents show that Thompson appealed the conviction to Sedgwick County District Court, where the battery charge was dropped and Thompson pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct and paid the $225 in fines and court costs.
Estes said he was shocked by the seriousness of the information about Thompson when it was brought to him.
“I just think as we work together to solve our nation’s problems, we have enough belligerence in Washington. We’ve seen it a lot the last couple of weeks with all this attacking people,” Estes said.
Later, speaking about the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation process surrounding Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Estes said the situation had descended into “demagoguery.” Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault while he was in high school, but has categorically denied the allegations.
Estes said as victims are supported, due process must not be trampled for people who are accused.
“I don’t want my daughters to ever be a victim of sexual assault, but I also don’t want my son to ever be a victim of being accused of something he didn’t do and just take it for granted because they’re not doing due process,” Estes said.
Thompson responded that he found Estes’ answer “rich” because he is “willing to cast aspersions on me with things that are untrue.”
Answering a question about increasing partisanship, Thompson blamed both parties for a deteriorating situation in Washington, as well as so-called dark money.
Thompson said he doesn’t take donations from corporate political action committees, but that Estes “takes an incredible amount.”
Estes responded by saying that corporate donations are illegal and that PACs are made up of individual workers at companies who make contributions.
A short time later, Estes said Thompson as an attorney is “supposed to be smart enough to know” that individuals, not corporations, donate to PACs.
“To call me a liar because of that is outlandish for him to do. That’s beneath the standards of someone who wants to be in Congress to represent us and to make sure that he can stand forth for the Fourth District and support us,” Estes said.
The fight between Estes and Thompson also turned personal when the topic moved to abortion.
Asked what legislation they would support if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Estes said he would support bills that make sure “we protect life.” Thompson said he would support legislation that preserves women’s control over their bodies.
“I find it rich that my opponent would talk about the sanctity of life or protecting life when all he’s really concerned about is birth,” Thompson said. “He doesn’t really give a damn about a child after it’s been born. He doesn’t care the child doesn’t have healthcare or the child can’t get educated or that the woman can’t get childcare while she tries to find work.”
In response, Estes said Congress had passed anti-human trafficking legislation that protects men and women who are victims of sexual abuse and prostitution. And lawmakers had acted to strengthen mental health services, he said.
“To say we don’t care about people once they’re born, that we only care about the unborn, is false,” Estes said.
The debate was the latest clash between the two men, who have been political opponents since the early days of 2017, when they ran against each other in a special election to fill the House seat vacated by Mike Pompeo when he resigned to join the Trump administration.
Thompson gained national notoriety during the March 2017 election for an unusually strong showing against Estes in a district that is often solidly Republican. Estes defeated Thompson, 52.5 percent to 45.7 percent.
Thompson immediately vowed to again challenge Estes and has continued his campaign operation ever since.
This year, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist from Vermont, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising Democratic star who defeated an incumbent congressman in a New York Democratic primary, both campaigned for Thompson.
Estes’ campaign has turned on highlighting the nation’s strong economic performance while painting Thompson as a socialist.
In closing, Thompson called out a “do-nothing Congress” that includes Estes. In turn, Estes said Thompson wants a “big government with higher taxes.”
The aggressive remarks during Friday’s debate suggest the race will only intensify in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 6 election.
Comments