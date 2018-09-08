Kansas governor candidates fight over gun control, school shootings at State Fair debate

Governor candidates Laura Kelly, Kris Kobach and Greg Orman battled over gun control and school shootings during a raucous debate Saturday at the Kansas State Fair.
Kelly, a Democratic state senator, kicked it off with a comment in response to a question on crime control.
She said she is a “strong supporter of the Second Amendment, but is now calling for a policy of “comprehensive gun sense.” That would involve rolling back a current state law allowing anyone who can own a gun to carry it concealed, without a permit, in almost all public places.
Kobach, the Republican secretary of state who is a strong supporter of gun rights and that constitutional carry law, scoffed at her answer.
“If Sen. Kelly is a supporter of the Second Amendment, I’m a supporter of higher taxes,” said Kobach, whose campaign centers on proposals to cut income, sales and property taxes.
Orman, an independent candidate, pointed out that Kelly had co-sponsored the bill in the Legislature that established concealed carry without permit.
He said it’s absurd that “you have to have 1,000 hours of training to wax an eyebrow” as a Kansas beautician, but no training to carry a gun.
The State Fair debate is a unique experience in Kansas politics.
Most forums for state office are conducted in a TV studio without an audience or in an indoor auditorium where voters are admonished to keep quiet.
The State Fair is the opposite. The audience is broken up into cheering sections where partisans (or in Orman’s case, nonpartisans) are invited and encouraged to cheer, chant, boo and jeer. Kelly seemed to have a slight edge in the noise factor.
The gun debate reignited when the candidates were asked whether they would support arming veteran volunteers or teachers as a hedge against school mass shootings.
Kobach was alone among the candidates in thinking that was a good idea.
He said people with guns defend the president and other government officials while “we defend our school children with a sign that says ‘gun free zone.’”
But Orman, a Johnson County businessman whose wife is a teacher, said “I don’t think we make our kids safer by arming teachers.”
Kelly took a stand against guns in schools.
“I oppose the arming of our teachers,” she said. “We need fewer guns in our schools, not more..”
She also sought to deflect Orman’s charge that she’d flipped on the issue of concealed carry.
She said it’s important to have a governor “who recognizes when they’ve gone too far and is willing to change course.”
Orman fired back: “You didn’t just vote for the bill, you co-sponsored the bill. That means you thought about it.”
And he said he didn’t buy Kelly’s explanation that she changed her mind on permitless concealed carry after talking to a university professor worried about guns on campus.
“Did you really need a professor to tell you they didn’t want a kid with a loaded gun in their classroom?” he said.
