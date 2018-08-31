Wichita lawmaker under pressure to resign after allegations aired

A Wichita lawmaker is under pressure to resign after a TV station aired allegations against him centered on his interactions with children.
Rep. Michael Capps, a Republican, faced complaints that he was emotionally abusive toward two boys while he served as a court-appointed special advocate volunteer, according to a KAKE report that cited state documents. Capps told the TV station he was later cleared of wrongdoing.
House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, said in a statement that Capps should resign.
“Holding public office requires public trust. The allegations in this matter are serious ones. I pray for everyone involved and hope this situation is resolved swiftly. In the meantime, for Mr. Capps to serve in the Kansas House would be entirely inappropriate. Public trust matters far more than political gain,” Ryckman said.
Capps didn’t answer a call Friday morning, but told KAKE that he did nothing wrong.
“I fought back and cleared my name,” Capps told the TV station. “I fought back and showed the system made a mistake.”
A Republican convention appointed Capps earlier this year to serve out the remainder of Rep. Chuck Weber’s term. Weber resigned to become director of the Kansas Catholic Conference.
Capps is running in the November election to retain his seat. His opponent is Democrat Monica Marks.
Democrats mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Capps’ candidacy in June, saying that Capps didn’t live in the House district he’s running in. A Republican-controlled state board allowed Capps to remain on the ballot.
