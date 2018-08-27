After losing to Kobach, Colyer campaign chairman endorses Orman

Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer’s campaign chairman has endorsed independent Greg Orman’s bid for governor after Colyer lost the Republican primary to Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
The Orman campaign announced Monday that Steve Baccus, who chaired Colyer’s campaign, will be the first co-chair of the Orman campaign.
The move by Baccus, a long-time former president of the Kansas Farm Bureau, marks the first public defection to Orman from Colyer’s team after an often-bitter race between Colyer and Kobach.
“I made it clear when I joined Governor Colyer’s campaign that I believed Kansas needed a leader who was committed to the state,” said Steve Baccus. “While my candidate in the primary election did not succeed, I remain committed to ensuring that Kansas has the best leaders possible. It is clear to me that Greg Orman and (running mate) John Doll are the most qualified leaders to grow the Kansas economy and lead our state.”
For his part, Colyer endorsed Kobach after losing by some 350 votes. Colyer repeatedly attacked Kobach during the Republican primary, however.
In a statement, Colyer distanced himself from Baccus’s endorsement, saying he hadn’t heard about the endorsement ahead of time.
“While Steve can certainly campaign for whoever he likes, I have made my support for Republican candidate Kris Kobach very clear and encourage all Republicans to rally around our nominee for Governor,” Colyer said in a statement.
The Kobach campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
When Colyer announced Baccus had been named chairman of his campaign in April, the governor said the campaign “could not have asked for a stronger, more qualified individual” to join the campaign.
