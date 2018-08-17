Want to own part of the old downtown Wichita library? The city is having an auction

The city of Wichita is emptying the contents of its former downtown Central Library with an online auction.

The auction, on the Purple Wave website, ends at noon Sept. 18, according to the site. Items listed include card file and map cabinets, safes, metal shelving, a dumbwaiter, office furniture, book shelves, display cabinets, children’s furniture and many other furnishings.

The library’s contents will be available for open inspection from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Photos and details are available at Purple Wave’s site. The Central Library, at 223 S. Main, was built in 1967. A new downtown branch, the Advanced Learning Library at Second and McLean Boulevard opened in June.

