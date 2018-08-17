The Wichita Public Library’s architectural style of the main branch downtown has been described as Brutalist. (May 26, 2017)
The Wichita Public Library’s architectural style of the main branch downtown has been described as Brutalist. (May 26, 2017) Bo Rader File photo

Want to own part of the old downtown Wichita library? The city is having an auction

By Julie Mah

August 17, 2018 04:29 PM

The city of Wichita is emptying the contents of its former downtown Central Library with an online auction.

The auction, on the Purple Wave website, ends at noon Sept. 18, according to the site. Items listed include card file and map cabinets, safes, metal shelving, a dumbwaiter, office furniture, book shelves, display cabinets, children’s furniture and many other furnishings.

The library’s contents will be available for open inspection from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Photos and details are available at Purple Wave’s site. The Central Library, at 223 S. Main, was built in 1967. A new downtown branch, the Advanced Learning Library at Second and McLean Boulevard opened in June.

Over 1,000 volunteers lined the streets in downtown as 100 items from the old Wichita library were moved to the new Advanced Learning Library. The ceremonial items included books and various items that represented the library. (June 16, 2018)

