Nicks requests recount in Sedgwick County Commission race against Ranzau

Hugh Nicks is requesting a recount in the Sedgwick County Commission race to represent District 4, which stretches from central Wichita to the north and west.
Nicks announced Tuesday morning that he will be requesting a recount in his Republican primary challenge to incumbent Richard Ranzau.
Nicks immediately turned in paperwork to start the recount moments after the county election board certified the results in the race.
Ranzau got 3,513 votes to Nicks’ 3,438, a difference of 75.
Nicks has requested a hand recount of the paper ballots and posted a $1,000 surety bond toward the cost. He said the recount had to be completed within five days.
Nicks’ allies at the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce flooded mailboxes in the district with fliers accusing Ranzau of obstructing efforts to use government subsidies to spur businesses and jobs.
Ranzau leaned heavily on his record as a commissioner, highlighting his outspoken opposition to taxes and what he says are sleazy and largely hidden dealings between the county and well-connected businesspeople.
The money difference was huge: Nicks outraised Ranzau by a factor of three to one.
Nicks, a former vice president of the chamber, raised more than $54,000 for his campaign, most of it from corporate executives, especially development and real estate interests.
Ranzau raised $18,000 to defend his seat, mixed among real estate interests, small-business owners and conservative activists.
In November, the winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Lacey Cruse, a political newcomer whose campaign poster proclaimed “NO MORE OLD WHITE GUYS.”
Comments