Counting continues: Kobach’s office puts his lead over Colyer at 217 votes

Kris Kobach’s lead over Jeff Colyer widened to 217 votes on Friday, as vote counting continued in the closest Kansas Republican primary for governor ever.
The new results from the secretary of state’s office came as counties reported votes from mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day. But it was unclear where the total would stand at the end of the day.
The vote count is expected to change. County canvass boards will begin meeting Monday to sift through provisional ballots, with two large counties – Sedgwick and Johnson – both set to meet Monday. Provisional ballots are cast when a voters eligibility is in question.
Kobach’s lead, placed at 191 votes at the end of vote counting Wednesday, shrunk Thursday as additional votes for both Kobach and Colyer were discovered in multiple counties. In Thomas County, Colyer received 100 more votes than what the secretary of state’s office reported on election night.
But the county’s vote total remained unchanged as of noon Friday on the secretary of state’s website — raising the possibility that Kobach’s 217-vote lead did not account for the additional Colyer votes in Thomas County.
The final outcome may not be known for weeks. The State Board of Canvassers must certify the results no later than Aug. 31.
Following demands from Colyer, Kobach said Thursday night in cable news appearances that he would recuse himself from overseeing vote counting. He called the decision symbolic and said it won’t make any difference because his office doesn’t count votes.
Colyer’s campaign said it wants a more official statement from Kobach recusing himself.
The extraordinarily tight race is the closest primary for governor in Kansas history, according to Smart Politics, a political news site ran out of the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. The margin – currently at less than 0.1 percent – would be the narrowest victory margin across 88 Republican and Democratic primaries in Kansas since 1910.
Only two primaries in state history have been decided by less than a percentage point: the 1956 Democratic primary and the 1974 Republican primary, according to the site. The average margin of victory in the state’s 44 Republican primaries has been 34.7 points.
