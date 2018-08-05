2018 Voters Guide

Click here for this year's guide to all of the candidates.

Here’s what you need to know to vote in Kansas on Tuesday

By Wichita Eagle staff

August 05, 2018 07:00 AM

Trying to get prepared to vote in Tuesday’s primary election? Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

You can research candidates here, in The Eagle’s interactive voter guide. Type in your address and party, and you’ll see the races and candidates you can vote on.

When you go to vote, you must take a photo ID. You can take a current driver’s license, non-driver ID card, concealed carry license, U.S. passport, government employee ID, U.S. military ID, Kansas college ID, government public assistance ID, or American-Indian tribe ID.

If you’re not sure where to vote, go to myvoteinfo.voteks.org to check your polling place. You can also check your voter registration and party affiliation there.

To learn more about the candidates beyond what’s in the voter guide, check out these stories:

Governor: Who’s running for governor in Kansas? An up-to-date guide

Secretary of state: Who will follow Kobach in voting office? Several candidates vie to be secretary of state

Insurance commissioner: Republican candidates for insurance commissioner want to give consumers more options

Congress, 4th District, Republican: Ron Estes and Ron Estes disagree on just about everything

Congress, 4th District, Democrat: Gun control separates Thompson and Lombard in Democratic primary for 4th Congressional District

Sedgwick County Commission, Democrat: Music and pictures: Folk singer and photographer vie for Sedgwick County Commission

Sedgwick County Commission, Republican: Ranzau, Nicks say battle for county commission comes down to character issues
18th Judicial District judges: Judging the Judges ratings for candidates and judges
Seven candidates vie for two spots on the bench in Sedgwick County


