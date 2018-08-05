Here’s what you need to know to vote in Kansas on Tuesday

Trying to get prepared to vote in Tuesday’s primary election? Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sedgwick County.
You can research candidates here, in The Eagle’s interactive voter guide. Type in your address and party, and you’ll see the races and candidates you can vote on.
When you go to vote, you must take a photo ID. You can take a current driver’s license, non-driver ID card, concealed carry license, U.S. passport, government employee ID, U.S. military ID, Kansas college ID, government public assistance ID, or American-Indian tribe ID.
If you’re not sure where to vote, go to myvoteinfo.voteks.org to check your polling place. You can also check your voter registration and party affiliation there.
