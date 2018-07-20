Bernie Sanders fires up 4,000 in Wichita with rally for James Thompson
Senator Bernie Sanders and rising democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came to Wichita on behalf of James Thompson, who is running for Kansas' 4th Congressional District seat during a rally at Century II Friday.
Gubernatorial candidates Jack Bergeson and Josh Svaty accused fellow Democrat Laura Kelly of lacking commitment to expand Medicaid in Kansas. Kelly says she fought hard to expand the medical care program since the day it became an issue in Kansas.
Kansas congressional candidate, James Thompson says Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Wichita to help him campaign. The Thompson campaign rally will take place at 1 p.m. July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, Wichita.
Wichita won't be pulling its police officers out of Wichita high schools, but plans to retool the program to make it less about security and more about mentoring and counseling, the city manager said Tuesday.
Rev. Jeff Gannon reacts to the Kansas Supreme Court ruling Monday that a new school funding plan is still inadequate. Gannon is the namesake of the case that says schools don't get enough to provide a quality education.
Former Rep. Benny Boman is claiming he was denied due process and his constitutional rights were violated when city inspectors and a police officer showed up with a skid loader crew and started hauling off the collected property Tuesday morning.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.
Commissioners Jim Howell and Richard Ranzau had accuse commissioners David Dennis, Michael O'Donnell and David Unruh of pulling a behind-the-scenes move to put part of the plan in motion without telling them.