Kansas adoption groups refusing LGBT couples may get state contracts

Faith-based adoption agencies that turn away gay and lesbian couples may receive state contracts after a decision by Kansas’ child welfare agency to work directly with adoption agencies.
Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a law in May that ensures the agencies can choose not to serve LGBT individuals but exempted those that have a case management contract.
However, the Department for Children and Families will begin pursuing contracts with adoption agencies, rather than only working with case management agencies. That decision sets the stage for Kansas to contract directly with agencies that don’t place children with LGBT individuals.
“That’s frightening,” Rep. Jarrod Ousley, D-Merriam, said.
DCF’s decision to pursue contracts directly with adoption agencies drew scrutiny on Monday during a meeting of the Child Welfare Task Force. The move was first announced in May as part of a host of changes to the state’s next round of foster care and adoption contracts. The new contracts are expected to be awarded by December.
“I think that this might be a way around the law, that this will allow our Department for Children and Families to impose the restrictions placed on adoptions by folks who don’t meet the religiously-held beliefs of an agency,” said Sen. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat who is running for governor.
Lawmakers on the task force questioned DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel over the phone about the agency’s decision to contract directly with adoption agencies. Meier-Hummel said that up until this point, child placement agencies have acted as subcontractors of the case management organizations, which are currently KVC and Saint Francis.
“Moving forward, we will directly have a contract with those (child placement agencies),” Meier-Hummel said.
As part of DCF’s contracting with the agencies, those will sincerely held religious beliefs “will claim that” going forward, Meier-Hummel said. But she emphasized that the agencies that want to have case management contracts will not be able to turn away individuals based on religious beliefs.
A DCF spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Broadly, DCF has said the changes to the foster care and adoption contracts are designed to improve oversight and quality of service. In addition to direct contracts with adoption agencies, they include establishing an advisory board and a new program aimed at keeping children with their families when safely possible, as well as numerous other changes.
The new law that ensures faith-based adoption agencies can turn away LGBT individuals has been called discriminatory by opponents. Proponents, including Colyer and DCF, have said it is designed to boost the number of placement options for children.
“What I want Kansans to know is this is about fairness and that we are protecting everyone,” Colyer said in May. “It’s not about discrimination, it’s about fairness. We’re looking after those kids that need a forever home.”
Former state senator Jim Barnett, who is running for governor as a moderate Republican, contends the law could actually lead to fewer adoptions.
“This is not the Kansas the majority of the citizens in our state want to see,” Barnett has said previously.
