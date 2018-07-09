Wichita mayor, chamber PAC, county commission chair all back Colyer in GOP primary

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has gained endorsements from Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell, Sedgwick County Commission Chair David Dennis and the Wichita Regional Chamber Political Action Committee.
“Wichita is a place where something is really happening,” Colyer said at a news conference Monday. “That is why this endorsement is so important for Tracey (Mann) and I. We believe in Wichita and this partnership and where we’re going. Wichita, this whole region, is absolutely central to the growth and future of our state.”
The news conference was held Monday at the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Longwell and Dennis said Colyer is only the second person they’ve each endorsed while in political office (they previously endorsed each other).
Dennis said Colyer will help the area develop its economic future, including through workforce development.
“The same things that we believe in, that we’re working hard on here in this area, are things that Governor Colyer believes in,” Dennis said.
Jason Watkins, legislative consultant to the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was an “easy decision” to endorse Colyer.
“He’s always demonstrated a huge commitment to furthering and supporting the economic engine that is south central Kansas,” Watkins said.
The Republican primary election will be held Aug. 7. Colyer is running against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former nominee Jim Barnett and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.
