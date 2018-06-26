Wichita tackles another drinking emergency, legalizes champagne breakfast

Want to start your daily drinking at the crack of dawn?
Beginning this weekend, you’ll be able to do that in Wichita bars and restaurants.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved an emergency ordinance to allow eating and drinking establishments to start selling alcohol at 6 a.m., rather than the current 9 a.m.
The change in the city code brings Wichita into line with House Bill 2470, passed by the state Legislature, expanding the hours that bars and restaurants can serve alcohol.
“There were restaurant owners who were saying they were starting to serve brunches,” council member Cindy Claycomb said. “They couldn’t serve alcohol, so they’d have to tell customers, ‘Sorry, you’re going to have to wait until 9 a.m. before I can serve you a drink.’
“That was really the impetus of it at the state level. For us, it was just to mirror what the state is doing.”
The council voted 5-0, with members Brandon Johnson and Bryan Frye absent.
As an emergency ordinance, the change could be enacted as final action without a second vote at the next council meeting.
It takes effect Saturday, City Attorney Jennifer Magana said.
Comments