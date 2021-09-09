World

Can you spot the hiker? Rescuers find man stranded in waterfall, Canada officials say

A hiker became separated from his group until rescuers found him in the middle of a waterfall, North Shore Rescue in Vancouver, Canada, said.
A hiker became separated from his group until rescuers found him in the middle of a waterfall, North Shore Rescue in Vancouver, Canada, said. North Shore Rescue

A hiker got separated from his group and ended up stranded in a waterfall, Canada officials said.

The group was hiking The Lions Trail near Vancouver when he got lost on the way back, North Shore Rescue group said Tuesday.

Rescuers found the hiker in the middle of the waterfall. North Shore Rescue

Rescuers searched overnight for the hiker but couldn’t find him. Then they spotted him Tuesday morning in the middle of a waterfall, officials said.

“After being located the subject climbed to the bottom of the waterfall but fell,” officials said.

The hiker fell nearly 7 feet before rescuers could reach him, North Shore Rescue said.

The hiker did not have any life-threatening injuries, officials said.  North Shore Rescue

Rescuers took the man out on a stretcher. He did not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Lions Trail is a 9.1-mile hike that is considered difficult, according to hiking website All Trails. It’s steep and rocky.

“The final sections of this hike follow a near-vertical scramble in some parts with some definite no-fall zones,” All Trails reported. “If you are questioning whether you can do it — do not attempt this.”

Maddie Capron
Maddie Capron is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter focused on the outdoors and wildlife in the western U.S. She graduated from Ohio University and previously worked at CNN, the Idaho Statesman and Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism.
