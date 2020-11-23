Neon green water filling this sinkhole in Canada puzzles many. What caused it?

Green dye was added to the water in a sinkhole in Toronto to see if it’s connected to an underlying sewer, reports say. Screengrab from CityNews

A sinkhole in Canada was oozing neon green water — but it was completely normal, reports said.

A mysterious sinkhole appeared in Toronto last week, and it looked like it was filled with slime, blogTO reported.

For some people, the glowing water sparked memories of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ghostbusters. For others, it looked like a pool of slime or pistachio pudding.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are quarantining in Toronto

apparently. https://t.co/ciKKgC0kwz — Catherine Gotthardt (@CatherineGotth2) November 23, 2020

This is where they get the Nickelodeon slime https://t.co/yZFI2DzBY1 — shaleendion (@officialshaleen) November 22, 2020

“I want to know how the street broke,” one social media user said. “If a car did that I couldn’t imagine how scared they were. If I hopped out and saw that green ooze I’m running away immediately! While screaming.”

Others thought it was typical 2020 to have a sinkhole reveal a pit of neon green.

“OK,” another person tweeted after seeing the video. “Who had sewer monster on their 2020 Bingo card?”

Toronto Water, however, told news outlets there isn’t anything unusual happening in the sinkhole.

Nontoxic dye was “added to the sinkhole while monitoring the closest manhole downstream to look for traces of the dye in the sewer,” Toronto Water told CityNews. “This is why the water in the sinkhole appears to be green.”