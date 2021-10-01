Helicopter and plane collide in midair, killing two in Arizona, officials say

A mid-air collision sent a helicopter soaring to the ground in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 1, 2021. The two occupants were killed in the fiery crash. Screengrab from KNXV-TV video

A midair collision between a helicopter and a plane Friday morning killed two passengers in Arizona, officials said.

The helicopter plunged to the ground and burst into flames near the Chandler Municipal Airport, KNXV-TV reported.

“As soon as it hit the ground it almost ... it was quick. It was a quick fireball,” student pilot Tyler Detwiler told KNXV-TV after witnessing the crash.

The other plane landed safely with its two occupants on the runway despite having “damaged landing gear,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The collision happened around 7:42 a.m., the FAA said.

The aircraft involved were a single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter, the FAA said. Tail numbers won’t be released until they are verified by investigators.

The plane and helicopter were operated by flight schools, Chandler Fire Department said.

The helicopter was operated by Quantum Helicopters, and the plane was operated by Flight Operations Academy, fire officials said.

Additional updates and further investigation will come from the National Transportation Safety Board, FAA said.

Any witnesses who saw the crash or videotaped it are asked to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

