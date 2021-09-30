Driver’s skeleton passenger gets him a ticket on the ‘Bony Express,’ Texas cops say

Skeletons don’t count as a passenger when trying to use the high-occupancy vehicle lanes in Texas. Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5

It wasn’t a lack of a seat belt that caught the attention of Texas deputies in this not-so spine-chilling situation. Rather, it’s “who” was wearing that passenger seat belt.

A life-sized skeleton, that is.

Deputies had a “feeling in their bones that something wasn’t right” when they noticed the spooky Halloween decoration in a man’s car. That man was driving in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes in Katy, according to a Facebook post from Constable Ted Heap with Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5.

Those carpool lanes are meant for vehicles with two or more people, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. And as this driver learned, skeletons don’t count as a person.

“Our deputies saw right through the ruse and issued the driver a bone-afide citation,” Heap wrote on Wednesday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The purpose of express lanes is to reduce congestion and vehicle emissions with a more efficient commute, but in this case, deputies called it a “Bony Express.”

So, in addition to the ticket, Heap said deputies gave the driver a “sternum lecture” and wished him “bone voyage!”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER