‘If Olive Garden were a house.’ Zillow Gone Wild agog over $7.5M Pennsylvania chateau

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A mega mansion listed for $7.5 million in Allentown, Pennsylvania has been at the center of a lot of chatter on a popular Facebook page recently.

IMG_1206.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

The French chateau, topping off at over 36,000 squarefeet and resting on 4.62 scenic acres, has captured the attention of Zillow Gone Wild thanks to its elaborate interior décor, many bathrooms (22, to be exact), and overabundance of space.

IMG_1209.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Gracious interior and impressive exterior architectural details, custom amenities, out-door terraced-gardens, pool area with waterfall and surrounding lawns, are the hallmarks of this exciting offering,” the listing on Realtor describes.

IMG_1212.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

While the property is something to behold, fans on Zillow Gone Wild couldn’t help but start dropping the jokes.

IMG_1213.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“It looks like the white house and the Venetian in Vegas had a baby,” one fan said.

IMG_1214.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow
“Finally a house with a board room, ballroom AND an Olive Garden!” another exclaimed.

IMG_1219.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Especially when it came to the very many bathrooms.

IMG_1224.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“6 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms. Ah. The house IBS (needed) built,” one fan joked.

IMG_1220.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Imagine being a kid and having to clean all 22 bathrooms to earn your $5/week allowance,” another said.

IMG_1223.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

Of course, the many amenities the house seems to have also became a topic of discussion.

IMG_1226.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“It’s like an entire town in a house,” one person observed.

IMG_1227.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This is not a house.,” another said. “This is a cruise ship.”

IMG_1236.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This has big Barbra Streisand underground mall energy,” another joked.

IMG_1239.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“If Olive Garden were a house,” one person said.

IMG_1244.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This is where you go during the zombie apocalypse,” another said. “You can still have the luxury of an Olive Garden, watch Bill Murray movies, and give a very presidential speech to reestablish society.”

IMG_1245.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

