Man found asleep in pile of chicken fingers, candy and meth after break-in, AL cops say

Police in Alabama say a man broke into a car and then an athletic complex, where he was found asleep in a pile of chicken fingers and meth. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Less than a week after a man was released from jail on theft charges, he faces similar accusations and was arrested for a second time, Alabama cops say.

Police in Pleasant Grove said 37-year-old Matthew Williamson was charged Sept. 17 with breaking into a car and stealing property. He made bond and was released, but the town’s public safety department said he stole a car two hours later.

On Sept. 22, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a concession stand at the town’s athletic complex. Police said the alleged suspect took “a large quantity of snacks.”

Williamson was found sleeping in the press box of the complex “amongst piles of chicken fingers, chips, candy, and meth,” police said.

He admitted to the burglary and car theft and was taken back to the Jefferson County Jail on Friday, according to the public safety department.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jail records show Williamson faces new burglary, criminal trespassing, drug and theft charges. He remains in jail Monday on a $32,000 bond.

Pleasant Grove is about 10 miles west of Birmingham.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER