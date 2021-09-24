Amazon van robbery fails when neighbor uses SUV to block suspects in, Texas police say

An observant Texas neighbor thwarted an Amazon van robbery by putting their SUV at risk, surveillance video shows.

In a Friday afternoon tweet, Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division posted the video from June 9 while requesting the public’s help in identifying the two men.

The Amazon delivery driver reported he was delivering a package in a Houston neighborhood when the two men ran up to him, according to a news release. While one man had a hand in his pocket, he said he had a gun and forced the driver away from the vehicle.

The men in pink shirts and face masks were then seen entering the van and trying to back out of the driveway.

“As this was happening, a neighbor witnessed the robbery and blocked the van in the driveway, preventing it from leaving,” police said. “The van then backed into the neighbors SUV, at which time, the suspect in the passenger seat got out of the van, walked around to the driver’s side, and talked the other suspect into fleeing on foot instead. Both suspects then fled the location on foot without taking the delivery van.”

Video from inside and outside of the van captured the “frustrated suspects” and their failed robbery, police said.

If you know who the men are, police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 or at www.crime-stoppers.org. Information that leads to an arrest or charge against the men may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

