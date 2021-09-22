Teen surfer missing near where 2 others were recently swept away, California cops say

A 17-year-old boy was body surfing at Laguna Creek State Beach near Davenport, California, when he went missing, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

A 17-year-old was body surfing at a California beach when he vanished, authorities said.

Cash Ebright was last seen swimming Monday at Laguna Creek State Beach, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing black swim trunks.

Authorities continue to search for the teen.

Ebright went missing from the same area near Davenport that two other men were swept to sea last week.

On Sept. 14, officials recovered a body at Panther State Beach after a 30-year-old was swept into the ocean, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man was standing on rocks when he was pulled into the water, officials said.

“Multiple agencies responded, and at 5:50 p.m., a body was located, but swimmers were not able to reach the location, and had to wait for the tide to recede to retrieve the victim,” Cal Fire officials said on Twitter.

The incident came days after a search and rescue team launched an “extensive search” for a 26-year-old swept to sea at nearby Davenport Beach. Beachgoers called 911 after seeing the man get swept away. The San Jose man was visiting Davenport Beach when he went missing.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER