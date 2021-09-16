‘Soft-spoken’ cop dies of COVID less than year after joining Texas police department

Georgetown, Texas, Police Department officer Michelle Gattey, 44, died of COVID-19 less than a year after joining the force. She was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Photo from Georgetown Police Department.

A Texas police officer remembered for her “soft-spoken manner” died Thursday of COVID-19, officials said.

Georgetown Police Department officer Michelle Gattey, 44, joined the force less than a year ago after serving 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, officials said. She died Thursday after a “courageous battle” with the coronavirus.

“Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community,” the Georgetown Police Department said in a Facebook post. “She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant heart.”

Gattey was an intern within the police department before deciding to become an officer. She attended a police academy late last year and became a police officer in January. Just before her death, Gattey was preparing to be a victim’s service coordinator for the department.

“Her family, her friends, and all of us will miss her more than words can describe,” the police department said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Georgetown is a city of about 71,000 people just north of Austin.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER