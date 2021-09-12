Explosion at apartment complex leaves ‘multiple patients’, Georgia fire department says

Firefighters are investigating an explosion at an apartment complex near Atlanta, Georgia. Sandy Springs Fire Department

Crews are on the scene of an explosion at an apartment complex in an Atlanta suburb Sunday.

The Dunwoody Police Department said it got multiple calls at 1:24 p.m. about an explosion at the Arrive Apartments.

“We are on scene with the DeKalb County and Sandy Springs Fire Dept,” police said. “This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation

The Sandy Springs Fire Department says the explosion left “multiple patients.”

An officer with the Dunwoody Police Department told WSBTV that the explosion “fairly well blew the building to pieces.” The blast also damaged surrounding buildings, the outlet reports.

Officials told the outlet that multiple people are on the way to a hospital with burns and that it’s unclear if anyone remains trapped in the rubble.

Police have asked residents at the apartment complex who were not affected by the explosion to remain in their homes and said that entrances and exits are “closed off as the fire department works.”

“Please be patient and understand there is a huge incident scene ongoing right now,” police wrote.

Police said the Red Cross has been notified about the explosion.

Videos of the explosion were circulating social media on Sunday afternoon.

(This breaking story will be updated.)