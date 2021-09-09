Four teenagers killed in ‘tragic accident’ involving SUV and semi, Colorado cops say

Four students were killed in a crash involving a semi Thursday in Colorado, cops say.

Four teenagers were killed in a crash Wednesday night when their SUV crashed into a semi-truck, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The teenagers — two 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl — were students at Wiley School, the district said. A fifth teenager, a 15-year-old boy, survived the crash and is listed in critical condition at a Colorado Springs hospital, state patrol said.

Investigators determined the crash happened when a 16-year-old driving a Ford Explorer turned in front of a tractor-trailer that was hauling a boat, according to KCNC. The 25-year-old driver of the semi was treated and released from a hospital, while a 50-year-old passenger, who was in the truck’s sleeping area, suffered serious injuries, according to police. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

Three of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth died at a hospital, police said. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Wiley School District called the incident a “tragic accident” and is making teachers and counselors available for students and their family members. Classes at the school was canceled Thursday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The names of the students killed in the crash have not been publicly disclosed.

Wiley, which has a population of around 400, is about 160 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER