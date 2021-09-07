‘House boat’ takes on new meaning for listed Virginia home, amusing ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A house listed for $549,000 in Moneta, Virginia appears to want to give a new meaning to the term “house boat” in the most literal sense possible and has managed to amuse a popular Facebook page.

“Beautiful waterfront home being sold turn-key!” listing on Zillow says about the 3-bedroom, 3-bath home. “A great opportunity for a waterfront Smith Mountain Lake property at a lake access price!”

While the listing starts out typical enough, those running through the photos will notice something a little...different?

A boat bar.

Not a “boat themed” bar, but a bar that’s made out of an actual boat, it would appear.

“Lower entry level of home holds a fantastic recreation room with pool table a boat dry bar, nice foyer and adjacent laundry room, plus an attached garage that could easily be finished for extra living space if desired,” the listing goes on to say.

Upon examining the other photos, it would appear that nothing else is out of the ordinary when it comes to the 2,680-square-foot property, which does feature a grand-looking patio and lakeside deck.

Fans on Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild took aim at the home and either were just enthralled with the concept of an actual boat bar, or came around to crack some jokes.

“The architect seems to be confused about the term ‘house boat,’” one person joked.

“Well SOMEONE got their boating license taken away,” another observed. “I guess they can still pretend while they get toasty.”

“I didn’t know I needed this until now!” one person exclaimed. “I love this house! Er boat!”

“What a great way to remind people you have a boat while also being inside, because if there’s one thing people don’t hate is when boat people talk about their boats,” another said.

“Looks like a perfect Airbnb,” one person observed.

“I’m not buying it unless the boat lights are functional,” one joked.

“The house theme understood the assignment,” another noted.

And finally, the question on everyone’s minds probably:

“What to do if a drunken boater crashes into your house?”