Boater stepping onto dock falls in water and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, police say

A boater drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks after a mishap near at a dock, officials said.

Chris Oliver, 50, of Indianola, Iowa, fell into the water Wednesday night as he stepped off a boat to the dock and didn’t resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Oliver was stepping off a Formula 292 boat docked in the Grand Glaize Arm in the Osage Beach area. A 49-year-old man from Iowa had been driving the boat, officials said.

Oliver’s death was the fifth drowning in August for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F region, which includes the Lake of the Ozarks.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER