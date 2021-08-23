Coach at a Colorado Christian school says he lost his job over his sexual orientation

Inoke Tonga, a volleyball coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, says he was forced to resign for being gay. The school says he agreed to leave after deciding he could no longer adhere to its beliefs. Screengrab from KUSA video

Volleyball coach Inoke Tonga says his employers at a private Christian school in Colorado offered him a stark choice once it came out that he was gay.

“They told me, ‘We’ll give you a day, we’ll give you a week, however long it takes for you to accept our help to be healed and come to become a child of God and denounce being gay,’” Tonga told KMGH. “If not, I would have to be released as a coach.”

Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch said in a statement that Tonga agreed to live by the school’s Christian beliefs when he was hired and agreed to leave after deciding he could no longer abide by its policies on sexuality and marriage.

“Although Coach Inoke has misrepresented many aspects of this matter, Valor appreciates the contributions he has made to the student athletes in our volleyball program, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” the statement said.

The school said its pastor and athletics director met with Tonga about a post to his Facebook page that suggested he disagreed with the school’s policies.

“They did say it was a danger to be in front of the kids,” Tonga told KUSA. “And that to protect the kids I couldn’t be in front of them.”

Tonga says he resigned rather than denounce being gay to save his job, according to the station. He was about to begin his second year of coaching volleyball at Valor.

In its statement, Valor Christian High School said that while it “embraces, loves and respects” all people in the community, it requires those who represent the school to adhere to its beliefs.

