Equestrian estate is most expensive home currently listed in Mississippi at $8 million

It’s a horse lover’s dream property, and it also happens to be the most expensive home currently listed in the state of Mississippi. An equestrian center, that might as well be its very own town, has listed for $7.97 million in Poplarville.

Poplarville is around 62 miles from Biloxi.

It’s called Honor Hill Farms and it sits on 377-acres of beauty that anyone — from animal lovers to city folk — can appreciate. It was built in 1988, according to the listing.

It really is its own town,” listing Heather Holliday told Realtor.com. “It’s anything and everything you could ever want. [The first owner] developed it like an old Western town.”

And an entertaining Western town it is — with all the exciting features including an art barn, fully stocked lake with its own lake house, a helipad, a beautiful main house, saloon (which serves as the guest house), jail (which serves as a gym), castle (another guest house) and even a playground, pool and shooting range.

The main house is complete with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and all the buildings are fully furnished.

Holliday also tells Realtor.com that the area is packed with celebrities, including singer Harry Connick Jr. and actor Delta Burke.

