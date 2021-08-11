See a real-time map of catastrophic wildfire in California — and every wildfire in US

A real-time map shows 187 wildfires in the U.S. — and one’s the second largest in California state history. (Map was created by Esri’s Jinnan Zhang and John Nelson using Firefly symbology)

A real-time map shows 187 wildfires in the U.S. through Wednesday — with one being the second largest in California history.

The Dixie fire has blazed through more than 500,000 acres in northern California, Esri’s mapping software shows. It stands as the second largest fire in California — and it’s still burning. The state’s largest fire is the August Complex, which scorched more than one million acres last August, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of Wednesday morning, crews battling the Dixie fire were able to increase containment to 30%, up 8% from the previous day, McClatchy News reported. It slowed just a bit through the start of the week but has still ravaged nearly 20,000 more acres since Tuesday.

So far, it has destroyed 1,045 buildings and damaged 69 more. Almost 15,000 homes and businesses are under threat as of Wednesday — a decrease from Tuesday’s estimate, McClatchy News reported.

The Dixie fire destroyed most of Greenville a week ago, McClatchy News reported, and the next day the fire burned through Canyondam. Several towns close to the fire remain under evacuation.

The Dixie fire is not the only wildfire ravaging parts of California. If you hover over each area on the real-time map, you’ll learn the name of every wildfire in the country, including the number of acres burned, percentage of containment, and date.

Five largest fires in the U.S. as of Aug. 11

Dixie fire in California — estimated at 501,008 acres and 30% contained Bootleg fire in Oregon — estimated at 413,765 acres and 98% contained Richard Spring fire in Montana — estimated at 150,000 acres and 0% contained Snake River Complex fire in Idaho — estimated at 109,444 acres and 90% contained Shovel Creek Fire in Idaho — estimated at 109,422 and 90% contained

Data on each wildfire, which is updated every 15 minutes, is based on information gathered by the Integrated Reporting of Wildland-Fire Information and the National Interagency Fire Center, according to the mapping software’s website.

