Georgia teen who vanished after school is found in Texas. Now there’s an arrest

A 23-year-old Texas man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old Georgia girl, multiple outlets report.

Caitlin Winchester was reported missing Aug. 5 when her parents said she didn’t come home after her first day of classes at North Atlanta High School. The teen was found safe in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department confirmed.

Andre McNair was booked on state charges of harboring a runaway, WAGA reported, citing the Arlington Police Department. McClatchy News reached out to Arlington police on Wednesday and is awaiting a response.

McNair remains held at the Arlington jail with bail set at $5,000, according to WXIA. It’s unclear how he knows Winchester, who was last seen walking along Northside Parkway in Atlanta after classes let out last Thursday.

The FBI and Atlanta Police Department were assisting in the search and a $100,000 reward was being offered for information on the teen’s disappearance, WSB-TV reported.

“The family has been notified and has requested privacy at this time,” Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement Wednesday. “APSPD continues to work with the FBI on the next steps in the investigation. No additional details on this case are available.”

