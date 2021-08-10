‘Sophisticated’ drug tunnel into US from Mexico has power and a rail cart, agents say

A 183-foot drug tunnel with power, ventilation and a rail cart was found near Mexicali on the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A “sophisticated” drug tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border near Mexicali comes with a ventilation system, electricity, rail cart — and no exit, authorities say.

The 183-foot tunnel, buried 22 feet down, extends 3 feet into the United States but has no exit on that end, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Homeland Security agents and Mexico authorities determined the 3-foot-by-4-foot tunnel had been dug by drug smugglers. The ICE release doesn’t say why it appeared to be unfinished.

“These types of tunnels enable drug traffickers to conduct illicit activities virtually undetected across the U.S.-Mexico border,” Cardell T. Morant, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations San Diego, said in a statement.

“Discovering and shutting down these tunnels deals a major blow to drug trafficking organizations because it denies them the ability to smuggle drugs, weapons and people across the border,” Morant said.

The tunnel also has an electric hoist and a 10-foot-by-12-foot entrance on the Mexico side.

People can anonymously report suspicious activity to the Tunnel Task Force at 1-877-988-6635.

