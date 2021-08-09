Shootout outside Walmart ends with police killing accused shoplifter, Texas cops say

An accused shoplifter was killed in a shootout outside a Texas Walmart late Sunday night, police say. KHOU screengrab

A man accused of shoplifting from a Houston-area Walmart was killed in a shootout with police, Texas cops say.

Deputies with the Harris County Constable’s Office were sent to a Walmart in Spring around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of shoplifting in progress, Sgt. Jason Brown said in a media briefing. When the deputies arrived, they found multiple suspects in the parking lot.

Brown said the suspects entered a black SUV and deputies tried to stop the vehicle. One of the passengers exited the SUV and began firing at the deputies with a handgun, the sergeant said.

The deputies fired back, shooting and killing the man who was firing at them, Brown said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to Brown. The man, who has not been publicly identified, is accused of firing at the deputies “several times.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two suspects who fled the scene in the SUV were later located and apprehended, KHOU reported. Charges have not been announced.

The vehicle involved in the incident matched the description of one involved in previous thefts from another Walmart, Harris County Constable Mark Herman said.

“Our deputies’ training aided them in this gun fight and we are thankful to God for watching over them,”Herman said.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on leave for three days as the investigation continues, Herman added. None of the deputies were injured in the shooting.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER