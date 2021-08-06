Whimpering dog found buried alive in California field. Then the digging began

An adult terrier mix. The San Bernardino Animal Services Department said a dog was found buried alive in a field and it’s being investigated for intentional animal cruelty.

A dog was found buried alive in a field — and now California officials are investigating the startling discovery as possible intentional animal cruelty.

The San Bernardino Animal Services Department said that officials went to a remote field Thursday morning after receiving a “report of a dog in distress,” director Kris Watson told KTLA.

Officers found a black-and-white terrier mix “buried up to its neck in a hole in the field,” the station reported.

“The dog was still alive and was whimpering,” officials reportedly said in a city news release obtained by KTLA.

The dog was dug out of the hole and taken to a veterinarian for treatment, KABC reported.

“While he is not out of the woods, we have a team of veterinary specialists working to save him and are hopeful for his recovery,” the release states, according to the station.

Officials are investigating the case for intentional animal cruelty, according to Fox 11.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact animal services at 909-384-7272 and reference A540397, the station reported.

The San Bernardino Animal Services Department told KABC the dog’s medical expenses were funded in part through a grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.