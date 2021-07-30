‘Masterpiece’ home with rooftop pool hits Idaho market for $9.9 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com/TORY TAGLIO PHOTOGRAPHY

A unique home that stands out from both the ground and the sky has hit the real estate market in Bellevue, Idaho for $9.95 million.

It’s known as the “Sun Valley Starship” thanks to the shape the one-of-a-kind home takes from above Earth, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Designed to look like a ship, the house has an enormous prow-like architectural protrusion over the entryway,” the WSJ says. “It spans roughly 12,500 square feet, has five bedrooms and comprises concrete, steel, glass and reclaimed antique wood from the 1800s.”

There’s a reason why the listing refers to it as “one of the most fascinating and fantastic homes ever created” and it pops during a tour.

Along with bewitching décor, the home has other features that stand out, including a custom-built elevator, the listing says. The views of the surrounding mountains are also insanely gorgeous.

According to the WSJ, the owner bought the home in 2019 and added his own personal touches to the home, “giving it an industrial flavor.”

He said the elevator was an idea that arose after he saw a similar one in Paris years before.

“He took pictures of it and then commissioned the construction of a replica made from antique reclaimed steel from a steel mill in Colorado,” the WSJ said.

Bellevue is around two hours from Boise.